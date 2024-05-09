Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.24 and last traded at $166.76. 481,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,165,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.