1,250 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,831. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

