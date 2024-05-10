12,897 Shares in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $646,000.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of USD traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,347. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
