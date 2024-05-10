15,890 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,719 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $11.27 on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,682. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

