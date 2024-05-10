167 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,188.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,411.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

