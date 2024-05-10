1,953,067 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,953,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,346,000. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.88% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. 1,245,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

