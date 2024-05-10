2,163 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,544,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,517. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.