22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 519,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,417. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

