22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 519,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
22nd Century Group Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,417. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50.
About 22nd Century Group
