2,437 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

