26,153 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after acquiring an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.76. 2,655,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.22, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.97 and its 200-day moving average is $275.75.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

