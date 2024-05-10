2,933 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

