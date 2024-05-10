4,163 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,648,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $62.78.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

