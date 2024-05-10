4,900 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

