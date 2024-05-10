50,741 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,582,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,963,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $6,444,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.