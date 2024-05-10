6,873 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 220.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 718,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. 4,611,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

