701 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.39. 738,313 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

