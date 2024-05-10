810 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,258,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,193. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.