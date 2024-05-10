85,500 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Acquired by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. WK Kellogg accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

