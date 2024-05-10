89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ETNB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 708,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

