89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $29.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 218.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322,339 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

