908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Purchases 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. 77,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,489. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.02.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
