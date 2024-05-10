908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Purchases 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

908 Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. 77,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,489. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.