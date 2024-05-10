9,192 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,928. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

