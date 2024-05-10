976 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NXPI opened at $262.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.