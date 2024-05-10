A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 101,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 374,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

