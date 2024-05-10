A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 387.5% in April

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 354,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

