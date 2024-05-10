AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 3,404,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,046. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.