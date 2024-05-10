Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

