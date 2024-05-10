Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Aben Minerals
