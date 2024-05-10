Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

