Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 60,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.