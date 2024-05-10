Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 60,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.