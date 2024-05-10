Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

THQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 139,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,952. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

