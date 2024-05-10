Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Acquires $145,911.06 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,079,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,942,013.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.
- On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
