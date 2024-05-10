Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 473,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of $500.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

