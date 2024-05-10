ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.21 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

