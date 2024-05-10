ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 5%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.02. 381,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,596,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,195,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $20,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

