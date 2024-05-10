ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) CEO Ameet Mallik Sells 29,731 Shares

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE ADCT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 157,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ADC Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.