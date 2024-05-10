Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

