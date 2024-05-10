Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Director Peter Carlin Sells 4,207 Shares

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adient Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 211,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 136.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

