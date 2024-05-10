ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $8.20. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3,300,219 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

