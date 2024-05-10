Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 470,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,932. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

