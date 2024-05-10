AEON Biopharma’s (AEON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
AEON Biopharma Trading Down 6.2 %
AEON stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma Company Profile
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
