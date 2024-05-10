Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.18

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $19.14. Afya shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 28,534 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Afya alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AFYA

Afya Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Afya by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Afya by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Afya by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Afya by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.