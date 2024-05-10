Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 4.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $144,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.76. 2,246,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,636. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $152.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

