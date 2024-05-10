Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 811.1% in April

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agronomics Stock Down 16.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.12.
Agronomics Company Profile
