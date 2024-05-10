Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $9.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00091829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00031299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014485 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000086 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

