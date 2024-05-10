Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $973.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 550,229 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

