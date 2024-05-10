Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.91.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.91 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 79.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 82,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

