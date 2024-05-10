Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 967,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,159. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

