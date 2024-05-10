AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The stock has a market cap of C$163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.82.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

