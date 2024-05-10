Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,178,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

