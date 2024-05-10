Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.46, but opened at $94.20. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 2,378,132 shares changing hands.

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

